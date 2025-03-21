AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $102.82 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.53 and a 52 week high of $102.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.17.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

