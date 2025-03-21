Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alpha Cognition’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

Alpha Cognition Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Alpha Cognition stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Alpha Cognition has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Cognition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACOG. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Cognition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,489,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Alpha Cognition in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Cognition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,178,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Cognition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,204,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Cognition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,620,000.

Alpha Cognition Company Profile

Alpha Cognition, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for underserved neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

