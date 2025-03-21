Altimmune’s (ALT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Altimmune Stock Performance

ALT stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $445.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. Altimmune has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $11.16.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 199,076.92% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gregory L. Weaver acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 356.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

