Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) COO Sells $80,769.36 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,468 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $80,769.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,168,940.94. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ambarella Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.32. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 629.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 6,014.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

