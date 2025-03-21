Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells $26,354.58 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) VP Christopher Day sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $26,354.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,563.82. This trade represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Christopher Day sold 1,247 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $97,390.70.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $54.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.32. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 629.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 6,014.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ambarella from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

