Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $88.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $93.34.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

