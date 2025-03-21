American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Citigroup

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. This represents a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $1,763,009.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,967,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,079,004.64. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,985,524 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,097,838,000 after buying an additional 953,766 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 60,225,707 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,049,734,000 after buying an additional 2,886,041 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,437,904 shares of the airline’s stock worth $94,783,000 after buying an additional 980,409 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,280,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $92,043,000 after buying an additional 943,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $60,190,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

