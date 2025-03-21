Amy Messano Sells 416 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CMO Amy Messano sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $46,300.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,674. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amy Messano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Amy Messano sold 255 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $28,419.75.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Amy Messano sold 235 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total transaction of $26,209.55.

Altair Engineering Trading Down 0.1 %

ALTR opened at $111.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.88 and its 200 day moving average is $104.35. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 656.12, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $113.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $192.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $182.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the software’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,065 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.83.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Stories

