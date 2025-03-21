Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.41.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $205.90 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $182.57 and a one year high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.05. The company has a market cap of $102.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 126.11%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total value of $2,091,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at $13,575,652.16. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $836,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,928.04. This represents a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $5,082,860 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

