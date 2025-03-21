Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $129.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.09. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $114.37 and a 12-month high of $135.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

