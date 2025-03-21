Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,059 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE TJX opened at $116.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

