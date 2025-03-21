Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,133,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,712,000 after purchasing an additional 120,614 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,146,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,972,000 after buying an additional 497,043 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 931,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after buying an additional 18,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 873,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,278,000 after buying an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $145.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.22. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $124.32 and a 1-year high of $167.30.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.