Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,813,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533,496 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,677 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,428,403,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,660,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,141,000 after buying an additional 3,101,389 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $566.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $593.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $588.76. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $545.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.