Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,813,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533,496 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,677 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,428,403,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,660,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,141,000 after buying an additional 3,101,389 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $566.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $593.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $588.76. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $545.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
