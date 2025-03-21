Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). In a filing disclosed on March 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Apple stock on March 17th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 3/17/2025.

Apple Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $214.10 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.08 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apple from $253.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

