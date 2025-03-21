AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Trading Up 4.9% – Should You Buy?

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $291.46 and last traded at $292.43. 2,124,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 5,195,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on APP. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $560.00 target price (up previously from $480.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.28.

AppLovin Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.44. The company has a market capitalization of $103.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.33.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total value of $18,999,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,914,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,527,667.32. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $4,228,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,359,201.85. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841 over the last ninety days. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 622.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,893,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801,138 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,781,922,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in AppLovin by 5,421.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,084,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010,520 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $828,138,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 457.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,893,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,885 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

