Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Board Announces Share Repurchase Plan

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $3.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aterian Stock Down 13.0 %

NASDAQ ATER opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.03. Aterian has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 56.01% and a negative net margin of 17.05%.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

