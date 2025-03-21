Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) Announces $0.20 Final Dividend

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.23.

In other news, insider David Bartholomew acquired 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$5.08 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of A$39,116.00 ($24,601.26). Also, insider John Wigglesworth purchased 8,000 shares of Atlas Arteria stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.04 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,320.00 ($25,358.49). Insiders bought a total of 17,450 shares of company stock valued at $88,099 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 31.14% of interest in the APRR and A79 and 31.17% interest in the ADELAC located in France; 100% interest in the Warnow Tunnel located in Rostock, Germany; 66.67% interest in the Chicago Skyway situated in Chicago and 100% interest in the Dulles Greenway located in Virginia, United States.

