Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Raised to $147.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Argus upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.15.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATO

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO opened at $150.72 on Thursday. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $110.97 and a 52-week high of $154.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.43.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 1,542.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.