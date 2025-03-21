Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect Atossa Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Atossa Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ATOS opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $90.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.20. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.31.

Institutional Trading of Atossa Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,809 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Atossa Therapeutics worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

