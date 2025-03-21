Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect Atossa Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.
Atossa Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ ATOS opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $90.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.20. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.31.
Institutional Trading of Atossa Therapeutics
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,809 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Atossa Therapeutics worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATOS
About Atossa Therapeutics
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atossa Therapeutics
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Berkshire Hathaway Bets on Constellation Brands—Should You?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Analysts Are Upgrading These 5 Software Stocks—Should You Buy?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 ETFs Every Investor Needs to Hedge S&P 500 Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.