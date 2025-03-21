Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXON. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,553,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,414,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.2% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,175,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,661,000 after purchasing an additional 127,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 328.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,354,000 after purchasing an additional 111,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.47, for a total transaction of $646,326.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,586,026.21. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,275.44. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,843. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northcoast Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.67.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $558.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $592.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.29, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.52 and a 1 year high of $715.99.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

