Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanich Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,690,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,154,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,130,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after buying an additional 175,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 94,610 shares in the last quarter.

NUBD opened at $22.18 on Friday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

