Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $808,000 Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXT. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Textron by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Textron by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,859,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,249,000 after buying an additional 302,712 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Textron from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.45.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $73.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day moving average is $80.84. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.14 and a 1 year high of $97.34.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.86%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $396,178.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,447.64. This represents a 23.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

