Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 862 Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,367,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,859,000 after acquiring an additional 527,519 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $92,389,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,494,000 after purchasing an additional 958,040 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 384,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after purchasing an additional 35,203 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 318,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,000 after buying an additional 12,118 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.43. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1-year low of $49.72 and a 1-year high of $59.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.05.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

