B. Riley Estimates MasTec’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of MasTec in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MasTec’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for MasTec’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTZ. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MasTec from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on MasTec from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.07.

MTZ opened at $126.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.17 and a beta of 1.74. MasTec has a 12-month low of $82.29 and a 12-month high of $166.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $3,036,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

