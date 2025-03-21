Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 153,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,637 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 90.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 447,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,183,000 after purchasing an additional 212,520 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 446,900.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,730.54. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $44.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.26. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.