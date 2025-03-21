Ballast Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,605 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises 1.3% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,500,359 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,184,013,000 after buying an additional 893,652 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,070,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,768 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,596,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137,512 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,286,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $998,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,273,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $800,637,000 after purchasing an additional 774,956 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UBER opened at $74.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.57. The company has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,404 shares of company stock worth $5,587,619. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

