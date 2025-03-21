Ballast Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ballast Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173,293 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,029,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,935,000 after buying an additional 3,563,486 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,992.9% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 2,454,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,794,000 after buying an additional 2,405,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHY stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,745.00 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

