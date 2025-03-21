Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.07, but opened at $15.99. Bally’s shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 6,759 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on BALY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Bally’s to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Bally’s Trading Down 3.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a market cap of $796.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $1.34. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 79.10%. The company had revenue of $580.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post -7.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BALY. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,057,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,916,000 after buying an additional 496,933 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth $7,326,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth $6,784,000. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 808,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,461,000 after buying an additional 378,950 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth $5,187,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

