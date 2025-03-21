Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Shares Acquired by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) by 107.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 40.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 104.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 77,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNED opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment operates college, university, and K-12 school bookstores, physical bookstores, and virtual bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells and distributes new and used textbooks to physical bookstores.

