Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Short Interest Up 17.7% in February

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,990,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 17,830,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Baxter International from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Baxter International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.56.
Institutional Trading of Baxter International
Baxter International Price Performance
NYSE BAX opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average of $33.90. Baxter International has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $43.99.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.
Baxter International Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.13%.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.
