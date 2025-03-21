Beacon Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,097 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 291,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,097 shares during the quarter. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $19,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSP. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Shares of PSP opened at $66.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.28. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a one year low of $57.54 and a one year high of $72.14. The company has a market cap of $288.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.44.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

