BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.42. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $60.63 and a one year high of $94.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $747.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.05 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total value of $91,902.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,119.90. This represents a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 563,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 920.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

