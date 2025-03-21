BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Upgraded by RODMAN&RENSHAW to Strong-Buy Rating

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at RODMAN&RENSHAW to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $80.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48,336 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 13,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Featured Stories

