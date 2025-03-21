BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Shares Purchased by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 47,989 shares during the period. Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,929,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 92,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 24,064 shares during the period. One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,188,000. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $864,000.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LCTU stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.01. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52 week low of $54.08 and a 52 week high of $67.15. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.03.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

