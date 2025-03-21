Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 103.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,942 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLMN. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,649,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 639,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 130,793 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 63,457.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,390,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,190,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Patrick M. Hafner sold 9,555 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $79,497.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $11.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $687.09 million, a PE ratio of -73.54 and a beta of 2.04.

Bloomin’ Brands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.27%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

