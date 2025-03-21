Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACHC. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1,342.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 460.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACHC. Barclays lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $82.41.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

