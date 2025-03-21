Boston Partners Increases Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 559,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,976 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ryanair were worth $24,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair in the third quarter valued at $4,067,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Ryanair by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,068,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,264,000 after acquiring an additional 638,350 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 146.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 30,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,649,000 after buying an additional 414,595 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 182.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Ryanair Stock Down 0.8 %

RYAAY stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.39. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $36.96 and a 52 week high of $60.29. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 12.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

