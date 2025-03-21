BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BPT opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 429,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned about 2.01% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It is involved in holding overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

