Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Announces Earnings Results

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 5.33%. Bragg Gaming Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRAG traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.29. 14,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,051. The company has a market cap of $107.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41. Bragg Gaming Group has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRAG. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Bragg Gaming Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.

