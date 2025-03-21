Brokerages Set EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Target Price at $267.33

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $262.47.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,009,174. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $8,757,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $8,195,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,889,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,419,000 after buying an additional 51,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 40,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $172.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $288.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

