Brokerages Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Target Price at $59.42

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $42.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $56.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 45.82% and a net margin of 12.80%. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

