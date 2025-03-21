Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 197.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,380 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 77,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 221.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 60,538 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 29.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $35.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.10. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $45.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

