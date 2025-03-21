Bruce & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Bruce & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caribou Biosciences were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRBU. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 3,524.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26,467 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Caribou Biosciences by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 71,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRBU. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $5.77.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,290.81% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. Analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

