Bruce & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Bruce & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients comprises approximately 1.5% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bruce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 103,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 75,540 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 23.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 107,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 20,323 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $30,545,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 130,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 65,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 66,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.76. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

