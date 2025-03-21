Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,768,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,046,000 after purchasing an additional 381,594 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,096,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,219,000 after purchasing an additional 537,418 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 5,094,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,661,000 after buying an additional 85,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,540,000 after acquiring an additional 313,298 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,725,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $73.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $90.64.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

