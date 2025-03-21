Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading Up 5.3% – Here’s Why

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 96,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,807,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Several brokerages have commented on CSIQ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho began coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.15 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $671.51 million, a PE ratio of -84.58, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,461 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 57,246 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 428,733 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 243,542 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

