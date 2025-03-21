Capral Limited (ASX:CAA) Insider Mark White Acquires 3,953 Shares

Capral Limited (ASX:CAA – Get Free Report) insider Mark White purchased 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$10.09 ($6.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,881.82 ($25,082.90).

Capral Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $166.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Get Capral alerts:

Capral Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Capral’s previous Final dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Capral’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

About Capral

Capral Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes fabricated and semi-fabricated aluminum related products in Australia. The company offers windows, doors, framing systems, curtain walls, window and door hardware, showers and robes, fencing products, sunshades and fixed louvres, Qubelok light fabrication products, cladding products, seating products, scaffolding products, and balustrading products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.