Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.83 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of CCL stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.91. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $28.72.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.