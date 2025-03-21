Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. Carnival Co. & updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.220-0.220 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 1.830-1.830 EPS.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CUK traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $18.76. 843,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,931. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

