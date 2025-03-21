Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.220-0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.830-1.830 EPS.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.24. 729,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,126. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $26.14.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

